NFL Articles

Derek VanRiper picks the Week 17 DraftKings slate as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still have something to play for – home-field advantage in the playoffs.
DVR & Mario debate the merits of including Oakland's Jordy Nelson in your Week 17 DFS lineups.
Kevin Payne notes that the tight end category is once again a wasteland in DFS this week so it makes sense to pay up for Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz.
Trust players with playoff stakes on the line in Week 17, including the Eagles' Nick Foles. Luke Hoover has several other competitors in mind.
Davis Mattek digs into the passing-game battles that caught his eye heading into the final week of the regular season, including a tough matchup for Jarvis Landry as the Browns try to play spoiler in Baltimore.
Jeff & McKechs discuss how much we can rely on Chris Carson in Week 17 versus Arizona.
Chris Carson should run wild at home against the Cardinals, assuming that the Seahawks play their starters.
Saquon Barkley and the Giants, home against a Cowboys squad that's locked into the No,. 4 seed, are an option this week if pickings are slim.
The Staff likes Andrew Luck and the Colts as 2.5-point road favorites in Tennessee Sunday night.
Sasha Yodashkin looks over a full Week 17 slate and expects Antonio Brown to close out the regular season in style in a must-win game for the Steelers.
Juan Carlos Blanco checks out the fantasy risers and fallers heading into Week 17 and notes that Jets fans have plenty of reason for optimism given how Sam Darnold is closing out his rookie campaign.
Chris likes a lot of favorites including Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs laying 13.5 points at home against the Raiders.
The final week of the regular season is upon us, and Jeff Stotts is offering up his final injury report, featuring Marcus Mariota, who is questionable in a win-or-go-home game against the Colts Sunday.
Kevin Payne scrapes the Week 17 waiver wire for the top pickups for the season's finale weekend, including Charcandrick West, who could get the call in Kansas City.
Chris Liss has the Ravens' Lamar Jackson as the No. 7 QB on his board due in large part to Jackson's rushing skills.
T.J. Watt and the Steelers will make Jeff Driskel pay for their Week 16 frustrations.
Zach Zenner fell off the radar for a couple years, but the former South Dakota State standout has always played convincingly when given the opportunity.
Matt Killeen breaks down the Monday Night matchup between the Broncos and Raiders, where Jalen Richard might be well positioned for a productive night as the Raiders' pass-catching back.
Jim Coventry likes Deone Bucannon and the rest of the Cardinals Linebackers against the Seahawks, who no doubt will be committed to running the football in the last game of the regular season.
The Colts began the year 1-5, but Andrew Luck's emphatic Comeback Player of the Year performance in an 8-1 run has them in playoff position.
Juan Carlos Blanco serves as your guide through a Week 16 injury report that is unfortunately replete with big names in what is the most important week of the Fantasy season for many and gives you the latest updates heading into Sunday morning.
A matchup with Houston should encourage Doug Pederson to chuck the ball around, and there's always a small chance Nick Foles can pad his stats with a reception.
DVR & Mario discuss if it's smart to stack Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 16.
Since Aaron Jones is done for the season, Kevin Payne is looking for Green Bay RB Jamaal Williams to have a big game against the Jets defense.
Erik Siegrist profiles the Week 16 Monday night game as Case Keenum and the Broncos look to knock off the Raiders in Oakland.
Derek VanRiper breaks down the Week 16 DraftKings slate as Philadelphia's Nick Foles looks like a solid cash-game play.
Liss and Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don share their favorite picks against the spread in Week 16
Drew Brees didn't light it up in Week 15, but Luke Hoover says we should trust the veteran for Week 16. Who else is worth a start for fantasy's championship week?
Davis Mattek checks out this week's most intriguing passing-game battles and expects DeAndre Hopkins to go off against a tattered Eagles secondary.
The Staff likes Ryan Kerrigan and the Redskins getting a whopping 10 points against the Titans this week.