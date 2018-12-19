NFL Articles

RotoWire Partners
DraftKings NFL: Week 17 Picks
Today
Derek VanRiper picks the Week 17 DraftKings slate as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still have something to play for – home-field advantage in the playoffs.
SXM Highlights: Jordy Nelson a Week 17 DFS Play?
Today
DVR & Mario debate the merits of including Oakland's Jordy Nelson in your Week 17 DFS lineups.
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Week 17 Value Plays
Today
Kevin Payne notes that the tight end category is once again a wasteland in DFS this week so it makes sense to pay up for Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz.
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 17 Start/Sit
Yesterday
Trust players with playoff stakes on the line in Week 17, including the Eagles' Nick Foles. Luke Hoover has several other competitors in mind.
On Target: Week 17 WR/CB Matchups
Yesterday
Davis Mattek digs into the passing-game battles that caught his eye heading into the final week of the regular season, including a tough matchup for Jarvis Landry as the Browns try to play spoiler in Baltimore.
SXM Highlights: Can You Rely On Chris Carson In Week 17?
Yesterday
Jeff & McKechs discuss how much we can rely on Chris Carson in Week 17 versus Arizona.
Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter
2 days ago
Chris Carson should run wild at home against the Cardinals, assuming that the Seahawks play their starters.
Survivor: Surviving Week 17
2 days ago
Saquon Barkley and the Giants, home against a Cowboys squad that's locked into the No,. 4 seed, are an option this week if pickings are slim.
Staff Picks: Chiefs, Bears and Colts
2 days ago
The Staff likes Andrew Luck and the Colts as 2.5-point road favorites in Tennessee Sunday night.
Yahoo DFS Football: Week 17 Picks
2 days ago
Sasha Yodashkin looks over a full Week 17 slate and expects Antonio Brown to close out the regular season in style in a must-win game for the Steelers.
NFL Barometer: Cleared For Takeoff
2 days ago
Juan Carlos Blanco checks out the fantasy risers and fallers heading into Week 17 and notes that Jets fans have plenty of reason for optimism given how Sam Darnold is closing out his rookie campaign.
Beating the Book: Chris Liss Handicaps Week 17
2 days ago
Chris likes a lot of favorites including Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs laying 13.5 points at home against the Raiders.
NFL Injury Report: Mariota Questionable Against Colts
3 days ago
The final week of the regular season is upon us, and Jeff Stotts is offering up his final injury report, featuring Marcus Mariota, who is questionable in a win-or-go-home game against the Colts Sunday.
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 17 Pickups
3 days ago
Kevin Payne scrapes the Week 17 waiver wire for the top pickups for the season's finale weekend, including Charcandrick West, who could get the call in Kansas City.
East Coast Offense: Early 2019 Rankings
3 days ago
Chris Liss has the Ravens' Lamar Jackson as the No. 7 QB on his board due in large part to Jackson's rushing skills.
Streaming Defenses: Week 17 Options
3 days ago
T.J. Watt and the Steelers will make Jeff Driskel pay for their Week 16 frustrations.
Job Battles: Moment of Zenn
4 days ago
Zach Zenner fell off the radar for a couple years, but the former South Dakota State standout has always played convincingly when given the opportunity.
Monday Night DFS Breakdown: Broncos vs. Raiders
4 days ago
Matt Killeen breaks down the Monday Night matchup between the Broncos and Raiders, where Jalen Richard might be well positioned for a productive night as the Raiders' pass-catching back.
IDP Analysis: Week 17 Matchups
4 days ago
Jim Coventry likes Deone Bucannon and the rest of the Cardinals Linebackers against the Seahawks, who no doubt will be committed to running the football in the last game of the regular season.
NFL Reactions: Galloping Toward Greatness
5 days ago
The Colts began the year 1-5, but Andrew Luck's emphatic Comeback Player of the Year performance in an 8-1 run has them in playoff position.
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
December 22nd
Juan Carlos Blanco serves as your guide through a Week 16 injury report that is unfortunately replete with big names in what is the most important week of the Fantasy season for many and gives you the latest updates heading into Sunday morning.
DFS Tournament Guide: Week 16
December 21st
A matchup with Houston should encourage Doug Pederson to chuck the ball around, and there's always a small chance Nick Foles can pad his stats with a reception.
SXM Highlights: Should You Stack Deshaun Watson & DeAndre Hopkins?
December 21st
DVR & Mario discuss if it's smart to stack Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 16.
FanDuel Fantasy Football: Week 16 Value Plays
December 21st
Since Aaron Jones is done for the season, Kevin Payne is looking for Green Bay RB Jamaal Williams to have a big game against the Jets defense.
NFL Game Previews: Broncos-Raiders Matchup
December 21st
Erik Siegrist profiles the Week 16 Monday night game as Case Keenum and the Broncos look to knock off the Raiders in Oakland.
DraftKings NFL: Week 16 Picks
December 20th
Derek VanRiper breaks down the Week 16 DraftKings slate as Philadelphia's Nick Foles looks like a solid cash-game play.
SXM Highlights: Favorite Picks Against The Spread For Week 16
December 20th
Liss and Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don share their favorite picks against the spread in Week 16
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 16 Start/Sit
December 20th
Drew Brees didn't light it up in Week 15, but Luke Hoover says we should trust the veteran for Week 16. Who else is worth a start for fantasy's championship week?
On Target: Week 16 WR/CB Matchups
December 20th
Davis Mattek checks out this week's most intriguing passing-game battles and expects DeAndre Hopkins to go off against a tattered Eagles secondary.
Staff Picks: Redskins, Lions and Cardinals
December 19th
The Staff likes Ryan Kerrigan and the Redskins getting a whopping 10 points against the Titans this week.