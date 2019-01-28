NCAA Basketball Articles

RotoWire Partners
College Basketball
DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview
Adam Zdroik looks over Saturday's action and expects R.J. Barrett to soar against a porous Miami defense, with or without Zion Williamson by his side.
RotoWire Bracketology: Version 4.0
P.J. Washington and the Wildcats have improved their chances of a one-seed significantly after winning 13 of their last 14 games. Adam Zdroik takes a look at the top lines, as well as teams scraping by on the bubble.
College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Jessie Siegel looks at the riser and fallers in the week of college hoops, including Michigan State's Cassius Winston, who's picking up the slack for injured teammates.
DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview
Can Markus Howard repeat his last performance against Villanova with the Big East on the line? Jake Letarski takes a look at Howard and the other stars in that tier, in addition to highlighting key games and offering value plays for the Wednesday slate.
DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview
Jeremiah Martin and Penny Hardaway's Tigers are part of the day's highest-projected game in terms of over/under. Jake Letarski runs down the best strategies to get exposure to this contest, along with the other top players on the slate.
College Basketball Waiver Wire: Picks of the Week
Perry Missner picks through the college hoops waiver wire for some gems, including Texas' Matt Hamilton, who has a great matchup against Baylor this week.
DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview
Perry Missner checks out Saturday's slate and thinks Jeremiah Martin will stay red hot for Memphis on the road against Wichita State.
RotoWire Bracketology: Version 3.0
Adam Zdroik returns for his weekly Bracketology update. Bubble teams such as Buffalo, Florida and Temple are discussed before previewing the key games from this weekend where tournament seeding is at stake.
College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Jesse Siegel details the ups and downs of college hoops this week, including Michigan State's Nick Ward, who could be out for the rest of the regular season.
DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview
The spotlight is on Duke vs. North Carolina for Wednesday night's matchup at Cameron Indoor. Jake Letarski discusses how to attack that game from a DFS standpoint, plus evaluates other stars and value plays.
DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview
Chris Silva isn't necessarily in the elite pricing tier, but should he be in one of Tuesday's fastest-paced games? Jake Letarski runs down the key factors to consider on a Tuesday slate with the biggest prizes of the year at stake.
College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Perry Missner analyzes the best waiver-wire picks of the week, including Washington's David Crisp.
DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview
Chris Bennett surveys the DFS landscape Saturday and expects Robert Franks to stay hot for Washington State as they host the rival Huskies.
RotoWire Bracketology: Version 2.0
Adam Zdroik returns to discuss his latest bracket, as well as how teams such as Kansas, Nevada, Houston and Wofford are affected by the committee's use of NET vs. RPI.
College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Jesse Siegel reviews the players who are heating up in college hoops, and those who are cooling off. Is it possible for a Duke player to be underrated? It is when it's Cam Reddish.
